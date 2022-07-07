Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Wednesday night has been released.

David Scott Benson, 43, of Pewee Valley, in Oldham County, died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Westport Road and Northumberland Drive, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle was heading west on Westport Road and was attempting to turn left on Northumberland Drive, when the vehicle crashed into a motorcycle going east on Westport Road. Police said Benson was ejected from his bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit continues, but police say they do not expect charges to be filed.

