New Albany teen faces murder charge for Fourth of July shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nicholas Bowerman was arrested for the shooting of Desijuan Berry on the Fourth of July in New Albany. Bowerman was in court Thursday and he is facing new charges.

The Floyd County Prosecutor is seeking a murder charge and an additional penalty for illegal use of a firearm against 18-year old Bowerman.

“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, it meets the criteria in the state of Indiana as count one murder,” says Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.

According to the affidavit, Desijuan Berry called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, telling dispatchers he had been shot and was dying.

Soon after, Bowerman also called 911 saying he had shot someone and needed assistance. The document says Bowerman told police he shot Berry twice.

“The allegations are that at a gathering, the defendant allegedly had a weapon stolen by the victim. The victim then left that scene. The defendant in this case pursed the victim,” Lane says.

Investigators said Berry hid behind a brick wall. Bowerman told Berry to come out and give his gun back and he wouldn’t hurt him. Berry was 20 feet away and walking away from Bowerman when he was shot twice.

If found guilty, the sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

“In addition to that, there’s an enhancement penalty that if an individual is found guilty on count two, the firearm enhancement, that could add up to 20 years on top of it,” says Lane.

That punishment would be up to the judge and other factors under the law.

WAVE talked with a spokesperson for Bowerman’s family at the courthouse who told us more of his side of the story.

The spokesperson said Bowerman was allowed to have the gun. They said Berry pointed the gun at Bowerman’s head, and at some point during the altercation, shot at Bowerman seven times. Bowerman then shot back four times.

The spokesperson said they want mothers of both men to meet and talk about the situation.

No bond was set for Bowerman and there will be a pre-trial conference in August.

