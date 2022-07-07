Officials charge juvenile with arson in connection to warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Fire Department arson unit have arrested a juvenile in connection to Tuesday’s warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said investigators concluded early investigation into Tuesday’s fire in the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary based on eyewitness reports and surveillance video from the scene, Cooper confirmed.

The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday evening and was charged with first degree arson, which is intention to set fire to a structure resulting in firefighter injuries.

Cooper previously said the 3-alarm fire, which started just around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a vacant warehouse, called nearly 100 firefighters and 30 firefighting apparatus to respond.

A total of three firefighters were injured in the incident and are expected to survive, Cooper said.

The warehouse building was considered a total loss, and two other neighboring buildings were also damaged due to the fire, according to LFD.

American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Cooper said arson investigators will continue gathering evidence from witness interviews and scene exams before closing the investigation.

