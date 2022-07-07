Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officials charge juvenile with arson in connection to warehouse fire

Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.
Officials said calls came in around just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of River Park Drive.(Louisville Fire Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Fire Department arson unit have arrested a juvenile in connection to Tuesday’s warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said investigators concluded early investigation into Tuesday’s fire in the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary based on eyewitness reports and surveillance video from the scene, Cooper confirmed.

The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday evening and was charged with first degree arson, which is intention to set fire to a structure resulting in firefighter injuries.

Cooper previously said the 3-alarm fire, which started just around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a vacant warehouse, called nearly 100 firefighters and 30 firefighting apparatus to respond.

A total of three firefighters were injured in the incident and are expected to survive, Cooper said.

The warehouse building was considered a total loss, and two other neighboring buildings were also damaged due to the fire, according to LFD.

American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Cooper said arson investigators will continue gathering evidence from witness interviews and scene exams before closing the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Preston Dykes, 20.
Crestwood man arrested, charged with reckless homicide after 2 fall from pickup in Henry County
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified

Latest News

Four people were injured after a crash downtown Tuesday. The city already has a plan in the...
City working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a...
City working to improve pedestrian safety following incident in Downtown Louisville
Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a...
Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash