Old Forester bottle commemorates 7th anniversary of Whiskey Row fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday marked seven years since a fire ripped apart Louisville’s historic Whiskey Row. Old Forester released a commemorative bottle to honor the seventh anniversary. It’s the newest installment of The 117 Series – Whiskey Row Fire.

Firefighters from Louisville Fire were at the distillery on Thursday for the release of the new bottle.

In 2020, men and women of Louisville Fire selected eight single barrels from a lot filled the same day they extinguished the fire. All eight barrels sold out in two days. The remainder of the barrels filled that day matured for an additional two years in the warehouse and are now batched together to create the 117 Series - Fireman Barrels.

Old Forester also made a donation to the Louisville Firefighter Disaster Fund.

People waited in line outside of the distillery for hours, hoping to get their hands on a bottle.

Steve Cloyd was first in line after he drove 45 minutes to Louisville in the early morning. He said he has met many other bourbon collectors from surrounding states while waiting in lines like this.

“Everybody, all the out of staters say ‘Oh you guys live in the heart of it. It should be easy for you to get.’ And it’s just the opposite because there are so many people from out of state,” Cloyd said.

Old Forester Whiskey Row Fire is bottled at 100 proof and will be available starting July 7th at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. for $59.99 in limited quantities.

Visit OldForester.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.