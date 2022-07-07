Contact Troubleshooters
Police looking for man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face

Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are looking for a man accused of shooting a hotel clerk in the face.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at Home Place Inn off U.S. 27 and North Main Street.

The victim was able to help officers identify the suspect.

This story is developing.

