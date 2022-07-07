Police looking for man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are looking for a man accused of shooting a hotel clerk in the face.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at Home Place Inn off U.S. 27 and North Main Street.

The victim was able to help officers identify the suspect.

Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.

This story is developing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.