Police: Man killed, another man injured in shooting near Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a double shooting near Iroquois Park on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive around just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Police arrived and found two men who had been shot at the location.

Smiley said one man was confirmed dead at the scene. The other man was taken to University Hospital for non-serious injuries.

The two men’s relationship to each other is currently unknown, Smiley said.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

