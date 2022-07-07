Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Man killed, another man injured in shooting near Iroquois Park

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive around just before 5:30 p.m. on reports...
Officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive around just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a double shooting near Iroquois Park on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive around just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Police arrived and found two men who had been shot at the location.

Smiley said one man was confirmed dead at the scene. The other man was taken to University Hospital for non-serious injuries.

The two men’s relationship to each other is currently unknown, Smiley said.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

Latest News

Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Jeffersonville man charged with child molestation after months-long investigation
Officials with the Louisville Fire Department arson unit have arrested a juvenile in connection...
Officials charge juvenile with arson in connection to warehouse fire
More men are now seeking the surgery as a way to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
More men seeking vasectomies with the future of abortion in doubt