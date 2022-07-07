Police: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a motorcycle crash in east Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro police.

Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Westport Road and Northumberland Drive, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle was heading west on Westport Road and was attempting to turn left on Northumberland Drive, when the vehicle crashed into a motorcycle going east on Westport Road.

The motorcycle rider, an adult man, was ejected from his bike and died at the scene, according to police.

Police said there were no injuries to the driver of the other vehicle and charges are not expected.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

