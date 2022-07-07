Ramps from I-65 to I-64 East closed due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accident involving a flatbed truck hauling vehicles has closed several downtown interstate ramps.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on the ramps from I-65 North and South to I-64 east. The crash scene is near Lynn Family Stadium.

It is unknown it anyone was injured in the crash.

No estimate has been given on how long the ramp will be closed.

