Ramps from I-65 to I-64 East closed due to crash

A flatbed truck hauling vehicles overturned on the ramp from I-65 North and South to eastbound I-64 near Lynn Family Stadium.
A flatbed truck hauling vehicles overturned on the ramp from I-65 North and South to eastbound I-64 near Lynn Family Stadium.(Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accident involving a flatbed truck hauling vehicles has closed several downtown interstate ramps.

The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on the ramps from I-65 North and South to I-64 east. The crash scene is near Lynn Family Stadium.

It is unknown it anyone was injured in the crash.

No estimate has been given on how long the ramp will be closed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

