Three people arrested after police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after a police chase that ended in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to LMPD, the chase ended at the intersection of Euclid and Sharpe Avenue.

The chase started after officers had boxed in a stolen vehicle around 10p.m. Wednesday. At some point a police cruiser was hit.

There is no word on injuries or other information at this time

