TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-265 West in Jeffersonville due to overturned semi

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Traffic said all lanes have been closed on I-265 West in Jeffersonville due to an overturned semi on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., INDOT officials said a semi overturned between Old Salem Road and Port Road in Jeffersonville.

No other information was provided.

Drivers are urged to seek a different route as all westbound lanes have been blocked. Officials said traffic is expected to be slowed for around five hours as crews clear the scene.

This story may be updated.

