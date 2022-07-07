Vigil being held for boy killed in fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for Camrynn McMichael.

It happened at the Mt. Vernon Riverfront, and it was put on by West Elementary.

11-year-old Camrynn was killed Sunday night during a fireworks accident.

The community is coming together to raise money for funeral expenses. The American Legion is hosting a benefit on July 16. We’re told there will be music, a silent auction, and food.

Family members say others are stepping in to help too, including a total stranger from Evansville who handed them $1,300.

14 News spoke with Timothy Land, who says he was saving up money to build himself a car.

“They need it more than I do,” Land said. “I’m going to make money back, they’re not going to get their child back. It’s as simple as that.”

Camrynn’s aunt, Alex Eaton, said they’re beyond grateful.

“I know he’s up there smiling, thinking he’s like the coolest person because, you know, here comes this strange guy just helping him out,” Eaton said. “And that’s just amazing. You have a beautiful soul, and you don’t meet many people like that and we all appreciate and love you for it.”

Camrynn’s family says there will be a celebration of life memorial Sunday at Denning Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

