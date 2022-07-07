Watching Out for You: Some Phoenix Hill residents upset by city tree removal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of Louisville’s historic neighborhoods are filled with big beautiful trees.

What would your reaction be if you walked out your door to be welcomed by a city notice, stating the trees are coming down? That’s what some residents in Phoenix Hill are dealing with now.

“It’s an absolute mess,” resident Zak Owens said. “Look around, it’s awful, this is a disgrace.”

Owens lives on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, where he and other residents said the sidewalk has been left with huge cut-outs in the concrete, spray paint and dust left by construction for weeks.

They thought at least they would still have their big, beautiful trees.

That was until they saw a notice from Metro Public Works on several huge trees, letting residents know the sidewalk must be repaired and the 30-year-old trees have to come down.

“It’s about to get a whole lot hotter in my house is what I was thinking,” Owens said when he first saw the notice.

The city acknowledged it has a heat island issue. The plan to take down the trees has Owens’ temperature rising.

“So, their solution is to come in and cut down 10 trees in the core of the city,” he said. “You walk a block this way and you’re baking in the sun, the dogs are about to pass out because it’s so hot. So, (the street) is like an oasis in the city and they are about to destroy that.”

Homeowner Jordan Knotts questioned why the city planted trees known for getting this big near the sidewalk in the first place.

“The allocation of public funding, we’re spending money on this initially, and now we’re going to spend money to take it out,” Knotts said. “It’s a heat island down here, and they’re going to be removing all the shade.”

After residents got the notice of removal, they had a lot of questions. There was a phone number for the project engineer but residents haven’t gotten many answers.

We reached out to the city’s arborist on the issue.

“The botanical name (of the tree) is Zelkova Serrata,” explained city arborist Cindi Sullivan, who’s also the Executive Director of TreesLouisville, the nonprofit dedicated to the city’s tree canopy.

Sullivan said Zelkovas were a durable urban tree 30 years ago, but Sullivan said that depended on the city properly pruning them.

“Unfortunately, in the 1980s, the Urban Forestry budget was cut, and the plan to go back and do maintenance as we should do went to the wayside,” Sullivan said. “Now, they’re hazardous trees.”

Not only are the huge roots ripping up the sidewalk, Sullivan said the breaking branches can take out roofs, cars and pedestrians. She said in this case and all others, the arborists submit a report to Public Works and then the notices go up.

Despite that, the Public Works project manager told us by phone he doesn’t have the report and can’t comment until he sees it.

The department’s spokesman said a utility was responsible for cutting the holes in the sidewalk and said in part in a statement, “The notification for tree removals were placed in error. No trees are slated for removal; waiting on arborist’s report.”

In a separate and later email, the department’s engineering supervisor said, “the sidewalk repair is currently not funded.”

“It kind of seems like no one in the city knows what they are doing,” Owens said in regards to the sidewalk issue and tree removal in his neighborhood.

Sullivan said those trees must come down because they are so dangerous.

She maintains the city’s Public Tree Protection ordinance requires a more appropriate tree replacement within one year, which she said was the responsibility of the city’s Urban Forestry.

Sullivan said vacancies in that department have caused delays.

Urban Forestry was asked for a timeline of tree replacements and asked if they are behind schedule because of it. No response has been received.

