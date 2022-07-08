Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Scattered showers and storms continue overnight

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson's latest forecast
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALERT DAYS
  • TODAY (7/8/22) UNTIL 10PM
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered showers and storms continue, a few could be strong
  • Rain continues through early Saturday morning, with steady clearing through the afternoon and evening
  • Sunny, dry and cooler through Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms continue tonight.

Scattered showers and storms will likely linger into early Saturday morning. Chances eventually taper off by the early afternoon hours with lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures through the rest of the day. High will climb into the 80s.

Skies will gradually clear tomorrow night, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity settling in. Low will fall into the 60s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! Abundant sunshine, lower humidity, and warm temperatures are on the way for the second half of the weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Sunday looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat and humidity return next week, as well as a few storm chances.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

