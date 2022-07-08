ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible through this evening

ALERT DAYS

TODAY (7/8/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible today’s thunderstorms

Lingering showers and storms Saturday morning, drier by Sunday

Hot temperatures return by Monday with highs back in the mid 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated morning showers become widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may become strong/severe with the potential of damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast tonight. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s as the rain falls.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. We’ll gradually dry out through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clouds continue to clear the region Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Sunday looks gorgeous with lower humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the 80s.

Highs jump into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before another system brings additional rainfall into the forecast.

