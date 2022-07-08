Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible through this evening

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson's latest forecast
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALERT DAYS
  • TODAY (7/8/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ALERT DAY: Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible today’s thunderstorms
  • Lingering showers and storms Saturday morning, drier by Sunday
  • Hot temperatures return by Monday with highs back in the mid 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated morning showers become widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may become strong/severe with the potential of damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast tonight. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s as the rain falls.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. We’ll gradually dry out through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clouds continue to clear the region Saturday night as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Sunday looks gorgeous with lower humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the 80s.

Highs jump into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before another system brings additional rainfall into the forecast.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

