ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible overnight

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY

WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe risk fades overnight, but storms do not

Some minor flash flooding concerns with storms early Saturday

Drying out by evening Saturday, dry and sunny by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second round of storms is moving in overnight, and some of those storms could be strong west and southwest of Louisville through 1a.m. ET. Storms will weaken as they push into the Metro, but they’ll still pack heavy rain and lightning.

Our main concern early Saturday morning will be flash flooding potential as storms will continue to roll through. Rain becomes less widespread by afternoon and ends by evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s behind the cold front causing the rain.

Skies will gradually clear out tomorrow night, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity settling in. Low will fall into the 60s.

Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the 80s. Enjoy the low humidity and cooler-than-average air while you can!

We’ll crank up the heat again early next week with highs in the 90s. Those 90s will be short-lived as a cold front caps them off with some thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

