Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible overnight

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS
  • FRIDAY
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Severe risk fades overnight, but storms do not
  • Some minor flash flooding concerns with storms early Saturday
  • Drying out by evening Saturday, dry and sunny by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second round of storms is moving in overnight, and some of those storms could be strong west and southwest of Louisville through 1a.m. ET. Storms will weaken as they push into the Metro, but they’ll still pack heavy rain and lightning.

Our main concern early Saturday morning will be flash flooding potential as storms will continue to roll through. Rain becomes less widespread by afternoon and ends by evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s behind the cold front causing the rain.

Skies will gradually clear out tomorrow night, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity settling in. Low will fall into the 60s.

Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the 80s. Enjoy the low humidity and cooler-than-average air while you can!

We’ll crank up the heat again early next week with highs in the 90s. Those 90s will be short-lived as a cold front caps them off with some thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday evening July 8, 2022
Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday evening July 8, 2022

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted

Latest News

Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday evening July 8, 2022
Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday evening July 8, 2022
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 8, 2022
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 8, 2022
Here is WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday afternoon July 8, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, July 8, 2022
Cumulonimbus and other clouds are spotted during a pass over the Earth by the Expedition 48...
Behind the Forecast: How thunderstorms can trigger asthma attacks