Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Behind the Forecast: How thunderstorms can trigger asthma attacks

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Cumulonimbus and other clouds are spotted during a pass over the Earth by the Expedition 48...
Cumulonimbus and other clouds are spotted during a pass over the Earth by the Expedition 48 crew aboard the International Space Station in 2016.(NASA)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms causing asthma attacks? It’s possible!

Thunderstorm asthma has been reported since the 1980s in Australia and England. In November 2016, severe thunderstorms passed through Melbourne, Australia. More than 8,000 people sought emergency medical care for asthma; eight died.

Scientists define thunderstorm asthma as an asthma attack that begins or worsens after a thunderstorm.

Usually, rain from thunderstorms washes pollen and other allergens out of the air, helping to reduce allergy symptoms. A 2008 study in Atlanta found that thunderstorm asthma may be caused by rainwater rupturing pollen grains on contact, breaking down allergens into smaller particles and releasing them into the air. A thunderstorm’s downdrafts of cold air concentrate then spread these particles, making them easier to inhale, and potentially increasing asthma attacks.

A May 2022 study found that 65% of people in the study with seasonal allergies reported dealing with thunderstorm asthma.

Situations like what happened in Melbourne are rare; only a small, sensitive portion of the population is usually impacted. If you suffer from asthma, it’s still important to be cautious when outside on stormy days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified
Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a...
Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive around just before 5:30 p.m. on reports...
Police: Man killed, another man injured in shooting near Iroquois Park

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, July 8, 2022
A couple rounds of thunderstorms are possible on Friday.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, July 8th, 2022
Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. (Source - Pixabay)
Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises