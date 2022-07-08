Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Bellamy Apartment tenants taking legal action to fight canceled leases

The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26,...
The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26, according to property management company Caliber Living.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Legal Aid Society is hoping to help tenants of a student-affiliated apartment complex.

The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26, according to property management company Caliber Living. Current leases are set to end for residents on July 26, as Caliber Living said the complex required the property to be unoccupied for safe renovation.

Danny Matlock with the Legal Aid Society says those tenants were only given one month notice about the closure, and many people had recently moved in or resigned leases.

The Legal Aid Society offers free legal assistance on issues related to income, family, housing, safety, and health.

Matlock is fighting for Caliber to honor those leases. He offers a solution, saying the company can transfer tenants to other units in the complex during the renovations.

He said that the complex has already accepted rental assistance through Louisville Metro Housing for the months of August and September- when tenants are not supposed to be living there.

“To prioritize your renovation, it’s in the wellbeing of the tenants to kick them out- presumably some of them on the street with nowhere to go because you want to renovate. It’s pretty egregious, it’s pretty repugnant, and we’re going to try to stop it,” Matlock promised.

Matlock is currently representing 15 to 20 tenants in the apartment complex, and that list continues to grow. He’s encouraging everyone affected to reach out by calling 502-584-1254 or by applying on the Legal Aid Society website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a...
Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway

Latest News

A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Victim dies from injuries after being hit by car downtown Louisville
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Child molestation suspect admits to hiding camera in bathroom
Christmas in July in Taylor County
Tornado victims gifted a Christmas in July in an effort led by Kentucky’s First Lady
Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53, of Hardinsburg, Ky., and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Ky., are...
KSP: 2 men face murder charges after woman found dead inside Breckinridge Co. home