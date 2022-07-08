Bellamy Apartment tenants taking legal action to fight canceled leases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Legal Aid Society is hoping to help tenants of a student-affiliated apartment complex.

The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26, according to property management company Caliber Living. Current leases are set to end for residents on July 26, as Caliber Living said the complex required the property to be unoccupied for safe renovation.

Danny Matlock with the Legal Aid Society says those tenants were only given one month notice about the closure, and many people had recently moved in or resigned leases.

The Legal Aid Society offers free legal assistance on issues related to income, family, housing, safety, and health.

Matlock is fighting for Caliber to honor those leases. He offers a solution, saying the company can transfer tenants to other units in the complex during the renovations.

He said that the complex has already accepted rental assistance through Louisville Metro Housing for the months of August and September- when tenants are not supposed to be living there.

“To prioritize your renovation, it’s in the wellbeing of the tenants to kick them out- presumably some of them on the street with nowhere to go because you want to renovate. It’s pretty egregious, it’s pretty repugnant, and we’re going to try to stop it,” Matlock promised.

Matlock is currently representing 15 to 20 tenants in the apartment complex, and that list continues to grow. He’s encouraging everyone affected to reach out by calling 502-584-1254 or by applying on the Legal Aid Society website.

