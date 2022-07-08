Child molestation suspect admits to hiding camera in bathroom

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Jeffersonville arrested a man in connection with a two-month long child molestation investigation.

Joseph Flamion, 45, is charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of voyeurism, according to court documents.

Flamion appeared in court Friday via Zoom, where prosecutors said a victim in this case lives in the Crystal Springs neighborhood and they expect more charges to be filed.

According to court documents, Flamion was confronted with evidence found on his phone, laptop, and computer and he admitted to placing a hidden camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a victim, and capturing nude images of her. Jeffersonville police said Flamion did so to make sure the 14-year-old wasn’t wasting water in the shower.

“I think that statement speaks for itself,” said prosecuting attorney Jeremy Mull. “Obviously there is no legitimate reason to film a teenage girl in the bathroom.”

In court, prosecutors said more charges are expected because the state is still going through digital evidence. The state also said that Flamion’s wife runs a photography business out of the home, and clients would use the bathroom in the home to change outfits for photo shoots.

On top of that, prosecutors said the community pool can be seen from Flamion’s house. Families and children have access to that pool.

“There are expected to be more victims named as we go through the evidence,” Mull said. “Parents in the neighborhood should talk to their children, and if anyone believes that their child may have been a victim, to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department.”

Jennifer Culotta, Flamion’s lawyer, said her client maintains his innocence, is someone who has worked for 25 years for FedEx and hasn’t been in trouble before.

“We have no physical evidence, we have no evidence produced at this time, we have allegations, One sided,” Culotta said. “I think that the evidence will show other things. And so, we’re hopeful.”

A judge ordered Flamion to be held on a $100,000 full cash bond, not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, and - if he’s released - to not return to his home.

