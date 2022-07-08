Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting

Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there until she is more stable.(Samantha Whitehead via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) - Touching images show a couple reuniting after being injured in the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the Fourth of July parade.

The tender moment between the two at Evanston Hospital was captured by Zoe Kolpack’s friend Samantha Whitehead.

Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the July Fourth parade.
Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the July Fourth parade.(Samantha Whitehead via CNN Newsource)

She says Zoe Kolpack had surgery for a shattered femur and was afraid her leg was going to be amputated.

Stephen Kolpack was also shot in the leg. He was discharged from the hospital, but his wife will remain there until she is more stable.

Whitehead started a GoFundMe account to help with the family’s medical bills. It has raised nearly $300,000 as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a...
Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway

Latest News

Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53, of Hardinsburg, Ky., and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Ky., are...
KSP: 2 men face murder charges after woman found dead inside Breckinridge Co. home
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
Louisville Zoo Welcomes Female Pygmy Hippo Zemora
Louisville Zoo welcomes pygmy hippo Zemora
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel