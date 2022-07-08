Contact Troubleshooters
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified

A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the father who died after he and his family were struck by a car in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday.

Just before 8 p.m., LMPD received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, a department spokeswoman.

The three adults were taken to University Hospital and the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, who recently committed to play at the University of Iowa, and her family were involved in this crash.

Ava and her family were reportedly in Louisville participating in the Run 4 Roses youth basketball tournament, which runs through Friday.

Dylan Evans, the owner and director of Jones’ summer team, Wheat State Elite, said Ava, her parents Trey and Amy, and her brother are all hospitalized following the crash.

William “Trey” Arthur Jones III, 42, died from his injuries on Thursday, according to the coroner’s report.

As of Wednesday, Ava remains in serious but stable condition. Her younger brother was treated for minor injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit along with the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is now adding a charge of murder against Michael Hurley, who was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

