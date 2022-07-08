Federal lawsuit filed in death of Hardin County suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal lawsuit has been filed seeking damages in the death of a police suspect in Hardin County.

According to the suit, 37-year-old Alejandro Clarke was a father of 2 and suffered from psychotic episodes that caused him to hallucinate. The suit said it was one of these episodes that led to a confrontation with law enforcement that ended with Clarke beaten and dead.

Clarke died after being subdued by officers in May 2021.

The lawsuit describes how in May of 2021, Clarke had been “hallucinating—talking to an imaginary person and believing the television was giving him a message.”

Clarke was on meth and had punched his girlfriend “several times in the face before stopping.”

What followed raises questions about a deadly confrontation and actions of the responding officers.

Clarke was unarmed but had bitten one of the officers. The suit claimed Clarke was then subdued, first bitten by a police dog “leaving him with three puncture wounds. The suit said he was “tased at least four separate times” and sustained cuts and bruises over much of his body and there was bleeding and swelling on his head and face.

A coroner’s report determined Clarke then died, citing multiple complications and cardiac arrest “due to multiple injuries resulting from law enforcement apprehension/subdual/restraint, complicated by methamphetamine toxicity.”

The suit names two Hardin County Deputies, three Kentucky State Police as well as a paramedic and an EMT. The suit alleges the use of excessive force resulted in the death of the suspect and that officers tried to cover up their actions.

Family members and their attorneys were not available Friday to comment on the suit.

The Hardin County Sheriff does not comment on pending litigation.

A Hardin County Grand Jury in March decided against indicting any of the officers. The case is complicated by the lack of body camera video. Neither Kentucky State Police nor the Hardin County Sheriff had cameras at the time, but that is about to change.

In June, KSP announced “once a vendor has been placed under contract KSP will provide the necessary training to the officers who will be outfitted with a body camera.”

On Friday, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward also announced, “Deputies are currently being trained on the operation of the body cameras and the cameras are expected to be in use on Monday, July 11.”

