Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to implement body cameras for deputies

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday their recent purchase of body cameras for deputies.

A total of 36 Motorola V300 Body-Worn Cameras were purchased through community donations and frundraisers, the release said. This will be the office’s first time utilizing body camera technology.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the body cameras will serve several beneficial purposes.

“These cameras will provide further transparency for the community, improve deputy safety, increase evidence quality and so much more,” Ward said. “It’s an excellent tool that we’re proud to now have at our disposal.”

The cameras will be used by operations personnel, including patrol deputies, detectives and school resource officers, the release said.

“Purchasing these cameras has been a priority for the office for quite some time but budgetary constraints have made it difficult to acquire them,” Ward said. “We are incredibly grateful for the community partners who have stepped up to help us fund these cameras and help us fulfill our mission of providing safer streets and a stronger community for Hardin County

Body camera training is underway for deputies and the cameras are expected to be in use by Monday, July 11.

