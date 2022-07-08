Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to implement body cameras for deputies

Hardin County Sheriff's Office
Hardin County Sheriff's Office(Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday their recent purchase of body cameras for deputies.

A total of 36 Motorola V300 Body-Worn Cameras were purchased through community donations and frundraisers, the release said. This will be the office’s first time utilizing body camera technology.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the body cameras will serve several beneficial purposes.

“These cameras will provide further transparency for the community, improve deputy safety, increase evidence quality and so much more,” Ward said. “It’s an excellent tool that we’re proud to now have at our disposal.”

The cameras will be used by operations personnel, including patrol deputies, detectives and school resource officers, the release said.

“Purchasing these cameras has been a priority for the office for quite some time but budgetary constraints have made it difficult to acquire them,” Ward said. “We are incredibly grateful for the community partners who have stepped up to help us fund these cameras and help us fulfill our mission of providing safer streets and a stronger community for Hardin County

Body camera training is underway for deputies and the cameras are expected to be in use by Monday, July 11.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a...
Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway

Latest News

Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53, of Hardinsburg, Ky., and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Ky., are...
KSP: 2 men face murder charges after woman found dead inside Breckinridge Co. home
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
Louisville Zoo Welcomes Female Pygmy Hippo Zemora
Louisville Zoo welcomes pygmy hippo Zemora
Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield told WAVE News roughly eight of the department’s 33...
Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns