Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with...
State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration.

State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.

It will be used for community engagement details, such as our Hospital Visits, where Troopers deliver Trooper Teddy Bears to terminally ill children.

The bulldog image has been used over the years by KSP for various promotional events and was the inspiration for the mascot.

The American Kennel Club defines the ‘bulldog’ as kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, a well-muscled canine whose face is the universal symbol of courage and tenacity.

KSP says people should stay tuned for details on how to name the new mascot.

🎉🎉🎉MASCOT REVEAL DAY🎉🎉🎉 In light of the tragic situation in Floyd County last week, and out of respect for all...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Friday, July 8, 2022

