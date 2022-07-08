Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: 2 men face murder charges after woman found dead inside Breckinridge Co. home

Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53, of Hardinsburg, Ky., and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Ky., are...
Rodney Dwayne Jones, 53, of Hardinsburg, Ky., and Boris Thomas Drane, 33, of Harned, Ky., are each charged with murder in the death of Beverly Smallwood, 59 of Harned.(Source: Breckinridge Co. Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested and charged two men after a woman was found dead inside a Breckinridge County home.

A KSP media release says that Breckinridge County deputies found the body of Beverly Smallwood, 59, of Harned, inside a home on Harned Road.

Detectives later arrested Rodney Jones, 53, of Hardinsburg and Boris Drane, 33, of Harned. Each man is charged with murder and was booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center. Drane is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators have not released details about what led deputies to discover Smallwood’s body or how she died. That will be determined during an autopsy at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

