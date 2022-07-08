Contact Troubleshooters
Landis Sims visits Louisville Slugger Museum

Custom bats will be auctioned off to the Challenged Athletes Foundation as a way of giving back...
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Landis Sims, a quadruple amputee baseball player from Elizabeth, Indiana visited Louisville Slugger Museum Friday to pick up custom bats that he designed for a special organization.

These custom bats will be auctioned off to the Challenged Athletes Foundation as a way of giving back to the organization and to help those athletes overcome adversity.

Challenged Athletes Foundation is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active and healthy lifestyles.

According to the release, Sims’ inspiring true story ‘Landis: Just Watch Me’ is launching July 12 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Google Play and VOD. His movie’s release is pairing with a multi-city MLB stadium tour called “No Hands. No Feet. NO LIMITS.” which will begin in New York.

To learn more about the Challenged Athletes Foundation, click or tap here.

You can follow Landis Sims and his journey to inspiring families on Instragam, Facebook and Twitter @LandisMovie.

