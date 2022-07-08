Louisville Zoo welcomes pygmy hippo Zemora

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is welcoming its newest member of the family, a 5-year-old female pygmy hippo named Zemora.

Zemora comes to Louisville from the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi, the zoo announced in a release.

Keepers said Zemora prefers the smaller pools in the upper part of the Gorilla Forest exhibit, and one of her favorite treats is uncooked yams.

She will share the exhibit with Maji, another male pygmy hippo until cooler weather arrives.

Around October/early November, the zoo said the two will move behind the scenes to enjoy indoor bedroom pools.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the spring and summer months. For more information, visit the Louisville Zoo’s website.

