Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Zoo welcomes pygmy hippo Zemora

Louisville Zoo Welcomes Female Pygmy Hippo Zemora
Louisville Zoo Welcomes Female Pygmy Hippo Zemora(Louisville Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is welcoming its newest member of the family, a 5-year-old female pygmy hippo named Zemora.

Zemora comes to Louisville from the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi, the zoo announced in a release.

Keepers said Zemora prefers the smaller pools in the upper part of the Gorilla Forest exhibit, and one of her favorite treats is uncooked yams.

She will share the exhibit with Maji, another male pygmy hippo until cooler weather arrives.

Around October/early November, the zoo said the two will move behind the scenes to enjoy indoor bedroom pools.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the spring and summer months. For more information, visit the Louisville Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
Louisville Metro police confirmed a death investigation is underway after a man was killed in a...
Man killed in workplace accident near Valley Station; death investigation underway

Latest News

President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access
Hardin County Sheriff's Office
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to implement body cameras for deputies
Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield told WAVE News roughly eight of the department’s 33...
Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns
State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with...
Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot