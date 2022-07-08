Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Corrections inmate dies after medical emergency

The inmate was transferred to UofL Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The inmate was transferred to UofL Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.(WAVE 3 News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Correction has died after a medical emergency.

According to LMDC, around 4:45p.m. Friday corrections officers were made aware of a medical emergency with a male inmate. Officers responded immediately and let corrections medical staff know what was happening.

Life saving measures began and emergency services were called. Both Louisville Fire Department and Louisville Metro EMS arrived on scene and continued life saving measures.

The inmate was transferred to UofL Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. No name has been released at this time.

Director Collins has started an internal investigation.  He has also asked the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit to investigate this incident and those investigations are underway.

