More are searching for work life balance, new research study finds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new research study points out a growing number of people leaving their jobs to pursue other opportunities that offer more work life balance.

The study, called “Looking Forward with Gen Z” came out this year. The research was conducted on young people ages 15 to 25 and compared to those over 25.

Krasi Staykov, a sophomore at UofL worked with the panel that conducted the research.

”The research kind of came in two parts. First, they disseminated a pretty broad survey that reached a lot of people online. Then, the second part of their research was doing small focus groups,” U of L student Krasi Staykov said

The study shows people categorized as “Gen Z” are more inclined to go after what they want. Asked to identify their aspirations by the time they reach age 30, Gen Z rated financial independence above all else.

20% preferred creative, unconventional, social environments in contrast to previous generation. Only about 1 in 10 said they are attracted to conventional office jobs.

A local Louisville company on East Market Street, named El Toro IP Targeting, has found unique ways to promote balance for their employees.

Ben Merk started working in the development department at El Toro a couple months ago.

“It’s been incredible. There’s a compassionate feel to the entire place. We really like to work hard, when the problem sets and the situation calls for it. But we also like to play hard,” Ben Mark, who works at El Toro said.

Inside El Toro, the desks are set up without walls between them to encourage collaboration. They have a bourbon room, nursing room for mothers, workout room, barbershop, day care, even a game center.

”These are all things that help make us successful because when we come back to the project sets, we are fresh and we can conquer them together,” Ben Merk said.

”I think people are starting to turn back towards this idea that they really aren’t having the same interests as their employers,” Staykov said. “I think that’s why were seeing things like more people starting to unionize now. More employees jumping between different jobs because they identify okay this maybe isn’t the best fit for me.”

Currently, the study reported, over half 52% of Zoomers between 15 and 25 are working either part-time or full-time jobs, 23% are working more than one job. 62%, have found roles that leave them fulfilled. Research found those entering work force during this time of financial volatility prize three things: independence, community, and work that is fulfilling over everything else.

’”I’ve really appreciated the fact that they let me be focused on my family and let me take care of what needs to be done at home too when those needs arise,” Ben Merk, who works at El Toro said.

To view the full research study, click here.

