Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns

By Nick Picht
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly one-fourth of the Lebanon Junction Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Thursday, Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield said.

“The Chief himself came in, and he told me that he was going to leave, he’s going to spend some time with his family, what have you,” Dangerfield said. “And whether disgruntledness was it or not (I don’t know), and a few of them left with him.”

Dangerfield told WAVE News roughly eight of the department’s 33 firefighters resigned.

When asked why, Dangerfield said he did not want to address it.

“As I was told by one of them one day, there’s cliques anywhere you go,” Dangerfield said. “And one of them in the department told me that’s staying in the council room. And some cliques agree with this side and some agree with that side, and some of them just got anxiety enough about it to just leave.

“And that’s their choice and if they want to leave I don’t blame then,” Dangerfield added. “But I don’t get in the middle of the argument with them.”

Some people in Lebanon Junction told WAVE News the resignations were related to training issues in the department, but did not delve into further detail.

According to the Kentucky Fire Commission, volunteer departments are required to have 20 hours of training per year.

Several Bullitt County departments have mutual aid agreements, where they respond to situations together. Lebanon Junction’s agreement is with the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department.

The chiefs of several surrounding areas told WAVE News Lebanon Junction and Southeast Bullitt respond to situations together almost daily.

That partnership, combined with an experienced interim chief, puts Dangerfield’s mind at ease.

“My concern is the residents of this town,” Dangerfield said. “I don’t want them disturbed and worried about the fact that they’re not covered. So one way or the other, they are covered, and I’d like to just take that fear away from them.”

WAVE News attempted to contact several of the firefighters who resigned, but was unable to reach them.

The department’s new chief declined to comment.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

