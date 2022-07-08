Police foundation collecting for Louisville officer whose home was destroyed in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is collecting donations for an officer and mother of two whose home was completely destroyed in a fire.

Louisville Metro Police officer Shanequa Boone was recently out of town with her twin boys when her home caught on fire, according to the foundation.

Pictures shared over social media showed the walls and ceiling of her home destroyed in the aftermath.

(Story continues below)

People are asking about other ways to donate to Officer Boone. You can Venmo us @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati , or go... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Monday, July 4, 2022

LMPF said Boone’s family was left with only the clothes they had with them at the time.

On Monday, the foundation began collecting money and gift cards to help Boone and her family recover following the devastating experience.

“Unfortunately due to COVID concerns we are unable to accept used goods,” the foundation said in a post. “But she is so grateful to be in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”

People who wish to donate can go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s website and mention Boone’s name under “Officer/Member in Distress” when donating.

The foundation said it is also accepting donations for Boone through its Venmo account.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.