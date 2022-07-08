Sheriff: Family was living at children’s museum in Nevada; weapons and marijuana found

CARSON CITY, Nevada (KOLO/Gray News) - The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada has been a staple of childhood in Carson City for decades, but now there’s closed sign on the door.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Wilbert Calhoun on June 30 on charges of child neglect and danger after allegedly living in the museum and stockpiling weapons.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said deputies responded to a report of a 2-year-old child in need of supervision.

“The child was actually found by a business. He had gotten out, crossed a very busy main artery,” he said.

The toddler’s father is Calhoun, and investigators said he and his wife, who served as the museum’s manager, had been living inside storage rooms with their five children at the museum.

Multiple weapons, silencers and marijuana were also found at the scene, the sheriff said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Furlong said.

Both Calhoun, who was a janitor at the museum, and his wife, whose name was not provided, were fired. According to Furlong, she was not present at the time deputies were dispatched.

The man is still in custody.

In a statement, the board of directors said they were “shocked and saddened that this happened on our watch, and we are working hard to make sure that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

