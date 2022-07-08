Contact Troubleshooters
Tornado victims gifted a Christmas in July in an effort led by Kentucky’s First Lady

Christmas in July in Taylor County
Christmas in July in Taylor County(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - December 2021 was a dark time for Kentucky. Tornadoes ripped through the state, taking dozens of lives. Elizabeth Fancher lost her mother to the tornado that ravaged parts of Taylor County just a few weeks before Christmas.

”We didn’t really have as much time to look around the home because we had a funeral to plan,” Fancher said.

A few days after Christmas, another tornado destroyed parts of the county, making it almost impossible to feel the joy of a holiday season. That’s why Kentucky’s First Lady, Britainy Beshear, wanted Kentuckians to step up.

”It turns out, one thing more powerful than tornadoes is kindness,” said Mrs. Beshear, “because the donations just kept coming.”

After asking for donations from across the state, Mrs. Beshear said she expected a good response but nowhere near what they got. She said they ended up with nearly 200,000 toys and $200,000 in gift cards. The children affected by the devastating tornados were able to celebrate Christmas one more time this year.

“I feel really good that people want to help, especially the Governor and his wife,” Fancher said.

Courtney Wooldridge lost her home during the storms, and as bad as times have been it’s been a powerful few months.

“To see people some together,” Wooldridge explained. “love on you, love on your children, support you financially when you’re completely down and out, it has just been truly a blessing actually if that makes sense.”

Donations included items like bikes dollhouses and tablets.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

