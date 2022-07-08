Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

UofL basketball star Hercy Miller joins 2X Game Changers as youth ambassador

Hercy Miller, a UofL basketball walk-on who joined the team earlier in June, is joining...
Hercy Miller, a UofL basketball walk-on who joined the team earlier in June, is joining non-violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization.(Christopher 2X Game Changers)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A newly recruited star of the University of Louisville men’s basketball program is giving back to the community as a youth ambassador.

Hercy Miller, a UofL basketball walk-on who joined the team earlier in June, is joining non-violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization.

According to a release, Miller will join the nonprofit organization to work with its Future Healers program, helping children aged 4-13 who have been impacted by gun violence.

Miller said after his family members were temporarily located to Louisville in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he’s felt a special connection to the city.

“I want to give back and look forward to helping kids in the Christopher 2X Game Changers program,” Miller said in a release.

Miller previously partnered with his father, rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller, and the Game Changers to host a birthday party for a 2-year-old Louisville girl who was injured in a shooting.

“We’re so glad Hercy will join us in helping the families and kids we serve who deserve and need our support and who have suffered terrible injustices,” 2X said in a release. “Hercy can be a role model and mentor, an inspiration to them.”

Christopher 2X Game Changers partners with the UofL School of Medicine and UofL Health for its Future Healers program. In addition, the organization partners with the Louisville Zoo for its Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program, which explores the healing powers of animals with young kids.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finish Line Apartment residents joined the Louisville Tenants Union to push back against...
Tenants still unable to pay rent at Finish Line Apartments
Michael Steele Empson Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Ind., is charged with four counts of assault,...
Driver arraigned after hitting 3 adults, 1 child with vehicle at Downtown Louisville intersection
Finish Line Apartment residents say they've tried to pay their rent, but can't.
Finish Line Apartment tenants claim landlord won’t take payment, yet wants them evicted
According to WAVE’s sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kan., Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones,...
Family from Kansas struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle around 7 p.m. at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash identified

Latest News

Bullitt County East High School student Claire Schneider (pictured with family) was selected as...
Bullitt East HS student selected as Kentucky finalist in Google Doodle competition
Riverview Independence Festival returns
Riverview Independence Festival returns
Two LMPD officers were at the right place at the right time and were able to save the life of a...
LMPD officers who saved newborn say they were just doing their job
The Local Seltzery and the Kentucky Humane Society have announced a “paws”-itive partnership to...
The Seltzery hosts fundraiser for Kentucky Humane Society