UofL basketball star Hercy Miller joins 2X Game Changers as youth ambassador

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A newly recruited star of the University of Louisville men’s basketball program is giving back to the community as a youth ambassador.

Hercy Miller, a UofL basketball walk-on who joined the team earlier in June, is joining non-violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization.

According to a release, Miller will join the nonprofit organization to work with its Future Healers program, helping children aged 4-13 who have been impacted by gun violence.

Miller said after his family members were temporarily located to Louisville in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he’s felt a special connection to the city.

“I want to give back and look forward to helping kids in the Christopher 2X Game Changers program,” Miller said in a release.

Miller previously partnered with his father, rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller, and the Game Changers to host a birthday party for a 2-year-old Louisville girl who was injured in a shooting.

“We’re so glad Hercy will join us in helping the families and kids we serve who deserve and need our support and who have suffered terrible injustices,” 2X said in a release. “Hercy can be a role model and mentor, an inspiration to them.”

Christopher 2X Game Changers partners with the UofL School of Medicine and UofL Health for its Future Healers program. In addition, the organization partners with the Louisville Zoo for its Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program, which explores the healing powers of animals with young kids.

