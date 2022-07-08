Contact Troubleshooters
UofL’s Schmid, Butler High grad Wolfe and Morehead State’s Teater in contention at Barbasol Championship

Josh Teater talks about Barbasol Championship
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL golfer Matti Schmid fired an opening round five under par 67 at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He is tied for fourth, three shots off the lead.

Adam Svensson is two strokes clear of the field after a 10 under 62. The 28 year-old Canadian has won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour, but is still looking for his first PGA Tour win.

The winner this weekend earns a spot in the field for the Open Championship next week at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Schmid shot a second round 65 in the 2021 Open Championship, and won the silver medal as the low amateur. He is also looking for his first PGA Tour win.

“Obviously very pleased to get off to a good start on Thursday,” Schmid said. “Usually it’s a lot calmer week after that, so yeah I’m happy with that.”

Svensson jumped in front with a left to right eagle putt on #8, his 17th hole of the day.

“This is my second year on tour, so I feel a little bit more relaxed and calm and a little bit less nerves, more experience, I think that helps a lot,” Svensson said after his round.

Butler High and Murray State grad Jared Wolfe, playing his first full season on the Tour, is five shots back after an opening round five under 67.

Danville native and former Morehead State golfer Josh Teater is four under, after a 68. He is tied for 34th after his bogey free round.

“It was solid, hit the ball well. Drove the ball pretty nicely,” Teater said. “You know I could have hit my irons a little bit better and had a few more closer looks, you know. The ball was spinning quite a bit on the greens and maybe take some spin off with one more club on some of those shots and make some putts and different story, but it was a good start for sure.”

Former St. X and UK golfer Stephen Stallings Jr is tied for 71st after an opening round 70. He is two under par.

