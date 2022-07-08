Victim dies from injuries after being hit by car downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the victims who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street has died.

According to LMPD, one of the adult victims has died from the injuries sustained in this incident. UofL Hospital gave an update on two of the other victims as in critical condition. No name has been released at this time.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit along with the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is now adding a charge of murder against Michael Hurley.

Hurley is accused of hitting four people with his car downtown at the intersection Tuesday night, he has since then made his first court appearance. He was taken into custody and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

