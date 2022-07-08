Contact Troubleshooters
Watching Out For You: Small business starters

If you’ve been thinking about it, you’re not alone. In 2021, small businesses made up 44% of all U.S. economic activity.
By Connie Leonard
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The June Jobs Report released today shows the U-S economy is still strong despite fears out there. There are plenty of jobs to be had, but many people are also looking at ways to go out on their own.

In 2021, small businesses made up 44% of all U.S. economic activity. Researchers with the group Semrush told us when it comes to internet searches there's been a 76% spike in the last four years of people typing in certain key words.

“Words or phrases like open small businesses or open on-line businesses,” Fernando Angulo from Semrush said.

The next search? How to pay for it.

“We need loans for our business or we need grants. How to get a grant or how to get a loan,” Angulo said.

The pandemic gave a lot people working from home time to think.

“Is what I’m doing or have been doing going to last? And also am I happy?,” Brandon Cerrito founder of The Carpet Chemist.

Those questions led Louisville native Brandon Cerrito and his wife to start their small business several years ago, The Carpet Chemist.

“The only reason we would be so lucky is we worked hard and sacrificed,” Cerrito said.

It paid off.

Cerrito says they came up with specific services people couldn’t find like fixing tears and rippling of carpets and not only removing pet stains but also bleach and wine stains with dying techniques on antique area rugs to synthetics offering free pickup and delivery. The Shelbyville based business made a trip to Nashville for Country music icon Reba McEntire.

“We restored the color, it’s in the lobby at her recording studio. What happened was the janitorial company had bleach water in a bucket and it spilled onto Reba’s Rug and the guy at the Janitorial company said , Oh she loves this rug, she wants to be buried with it, you gotta help me, ha,” Cerrito said.

They likely followed some of these tips from Entrepeuner.com - first: Evaluate yourself - do you have the skills and passion.

2. Come up with an idea and write a business plan.

3. Do your research - is anyone else doing what you are in the market?

4. Get Feedback - let people interact with your product.

5. Finance your business - find resources for loans or small business grants.

If you’re interested the carpet chemist isn’t so small anymore... they’re now hiring and franchising.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

