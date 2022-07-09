FORECAST: Here comes the sun
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain coming to an end this evening
- Gorgeous Sunday
- Dry week ahead may worsen drought
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain comes to an end this evening and clouds clear overnight. Lows will cool to the 60s. Sunday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.
Temperatures do begin to warm back up with highs in the 80s. Clear skies continue Sunday night with lows back into the 60s. We will welcome the sunshine back on Monday as the heat and humidity increase.
Highs will reach the 90s. A cold front moves through late Tuesday; however, it doesn’t have much moisture with it, so we don’t expect much rain out of it.
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler behind the front with highs in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday
