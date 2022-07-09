Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Lingering showers this morning, clearing this afternoon

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Light to moderate showers continue this morning
  • Cooler temperatures and clearing skies overnight
  • Sunshine and pleasant temperatures tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue across the region this morning, with light to moderate rain likely through the early afternoon. Rain chances will taper off through the afternoon and evening as temperatures only top out in the low 80s.

Skies will gradually clear out overnight, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity settling in. Low will fall into the 60s.

Sunday will be a beautiful day and no doubt the pick of the weekend! We’ll see abundant sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the mid 80s.

Clear skies continue tomorrow night with lows back into the 60s.

Enjoy Sunday’s beautiful forecast while you can! Temperatures heat back up by Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the low and mid 90s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

