FORECAST: Soggy Saturday turns into a sunny Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drying out and clearing overnight

Gorgeous Sunday

Dry week ahead may worsen drought

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We dry out overnight as clouds clear. Some areas could see patchy fog toward sunrise. Lows will cool to the 60s. Sunday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.

Temperatures do begin to warm back up with highs in the 80s. Clear skies continue Sunday night with lows back into the 60s. Patchy fog is possible toward morning.

We will welcome the sunshine back on Monday as the heat and humidity increase. Highs will reach the 90s. A cold front moves through late Tuesday; however, it doesn’t have much moisture with it, so we don’t expect much rain out of it.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler behind the front with highs in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.