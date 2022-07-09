Health experts stress importance of COVID-19 boosters as restrictions lift

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - With many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, health experts say it’s important for people to make sure they’re up-to-date on their booster shots.

Kristin Englund, MD, infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic said the vaccine’s efficacy can wane over time, so the booster is necessary to help protect you, especially with more people traveling and going out.

“Really the only way we can keep ourselves from getting COVID is to be vaccinated, so it’s really important for people to get their initial two vaccines and then the third booster,” Englund said. “That one seems to be the most key in keeping people protected against the Omicron variant.”

According to the CDC, everyone five years and older should get at least one booster shot. In addition, people 12 years and older that are moderately or severely immunocompromised should get at least two booster shots.

While some may be frustrated with the shots, Englund said they are the best form of protection. She adds that COVID outbreaks are still being reported even though case numbers have continued to decline overall for the country.

She recommends those still nervous about contracting the virus to consider wearing a mask while in public.

“We all need to do what you’re comfortable with and know what your home is like,” she said. “If you are living with somebody who is immunocompromised, or you are compromised yourself, there’s nothing wrong with masking right now. I would personally rather be much more careful and cautious while we’re still seeing these rising little pockets of infection.”

The CDC recently authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old. It is unclear when they’ll be eligible for a booster.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.