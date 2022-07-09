Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Indiana man arrested after police pursuit, SWAT standoff

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Elizabeth, Indiana man was arrested after a police pursuit through downtown Jeffersonville on Tuesday.

Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker said 52-year-old Donald Graham was reported to be in the Jeffersonville area, which violated a current protective order.

Graham also has outstanding warrants, including felony-level domestic battery and firearm-related offenses.

Around 10 p.m., officers spotted Graham driving and attempted a traffic stop. Graham fled the scene and led officers on a brief pursuit through downtown Jeffersonville.

He got out of the car and ran into a home in the 800 block of Mechanic Street, the neighborhood where he was initially reported seen.

Inside the home were an adult and children, who were able to escape with police assistance.

The Jeffersonville SWAT Team and Crisis Intervention Team responded to the scene after an hour of Graham disregarding verbal police commands.

Parker said the standoff continued for three more hours before officials found Graham trying to conceal himself inside the home.

He was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, among other charges.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
Several Lebanon Junction firefighters resigned from their positions Thursday morning, Lebanon...
Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

Generic image of clouds.
FORECAST: Lingering showers this morning, clearing this afternoon
Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday evening July 8, 2022
Grab-N-Go forecast: Friday evening July 8, 2022
Kansas-based Wheat State Elite AAU team won the 2023 Aqua Championship in the Run 4 Roses...
Kansas-based AAU team wins tournament title after teammate and family hit by car in downtown Louisville
The inmate was transferred to UofL Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Metro Corrections inmate dies after medical emergency