Indiana man arrested after police pursuit, SWAT standoff

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Elizabeth, Indiana man was arrested after a police pursuit through downtown Jeffersonville on Tuesday.

Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker said 52-year-old Donald Graham was reported to be in the Jeffersonville area, which violated a current protective order.

Graham also has outstanding warrants, including felony-level domestic battery and firearm-related offenses.

Around 10 p.m., officers spotted Graham driving and attempted a traffic stop. Graham fled the scene and led officers on a brief pursuit through downtown Jeffersonville.

He got out of the car and ran into a home in the 800 block of Mechanic Street, the neighborhood where he was initially reported seen.

Inside the home were an adult and children, who were able to escape with police assistance.

The Jeffersonville SWAT Team and Crisis Intervention Team responded to the scene after an hour of Graham disregarding verbal police commands.

Parker said the standoff continued for three more hours before officials found Graham trying to conceal himself inside the home.

He was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, among other charges.

