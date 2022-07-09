Kansas-based AAU team wins tournament title after teammate and family hit by car in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 24 hours after a Kansas-based AAU basketball star and her family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville, the girl’s team won a major national basketball tournament.

Ava Jones, her mother Amy Jones, father Trey Jones and 10-year-old brother were hit by a suspected impaired driver Tuesday night in downtown Louisville.

According to reports, Michael Hurley was driving east on Market Street and tried to turn left onto 2nd Street when his car hit the Jones family. The arrest report states Empson Hurley told officers at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and “was so tired that he couldn’t make the turn.”

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told WAVE News Friday Trey Jones died from his injuries Thursday.

Subsequently, LMPD’s Traffic Unit and the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office added a murder charge against Hurley, who is also facing four counts of assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and not having a drivers license in his possession.

Friday afternoon, Jones’ team won the 2023 Aqua Championship game in the Run 4 Roses tournament at Freedom Hall.

Jones’ older brother Hunter and other members of the family were in the stands to watch the victory.

“I know Ava’s going to be so happy to hear this one when she comes conscious,” Hunter Jones said. “But man, it meant a lot. So, when the whole family showed up. They started playing.”

Jones told WAVE News he was in Kansas Tuesday night when the crash happened. He said the owner of the Wheat State Elite AAU program sent a plane for him and others so they could be with Jones’ family in Louisville.

“I’m out eating with some friends and I get a call from my grandma and it was just shock from there,” Hunter Jones said. “And more bad news just kept flooding in. It really took me until I got here and I was able to see them that it finally hit me. It was just tough.”

Jones said he expects both his mother and sister to make full recoveries. His younger brother received only minor injuries.

Hurley remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.

A not-guilty plea was entered during his arraignment this morning and a public defender was appointed to represent him. If he should make bail, Empson Hurley was ordered not to drive a vehicle.

