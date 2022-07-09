Lingering showers this morning, clearing this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light to moderate showers continue this morning

Cooler temperatures and clearing skies overnight

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue across the region this morning, with light to moderate rain likely through the early afternoon. Rain chances will taper off through the afternoon and evening as temperatures only top out in the low 80s.

Skies will gradually clear out overnight, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity settling in. Low will fall into the 60s.

Sunday will be a beautiful day and no doubt the pick of the weekend! We’ll see abundant sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the mid 80s.

Clear skies continue tomorrow night with lows back into the 60s.

Enjoy Sunday’s beautiful forecast while you can! Temperatures heat back up by Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the low and mid 90s.

