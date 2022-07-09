LMDC Officers save three other inmates after inmate dies from medical emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Correction Detectives and Metro Police Public Integrity Unit Detectives are investigating the death of an inmate Friday.

According to LMDC, due to the thorough monitoring, evaluation and searching of other inmates who lived in the same area, officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths. These three inmates were able to receive medical attention and were transported to UofL Hospital.

Director Collins and members of his senior leadership team were at the jail and closely monitored the situation. The investigation is ongoing and several leads are being pursued.

No names have been released at this time and no additional information is available.

