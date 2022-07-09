Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMDC Officers save three other inmates after inmate dies from medical emergency

Officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths.
Officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Correction Detectives and Metro Police Public Integrity Unit Detectives are investigating the death of an inmate Friday.

According to LMDC, due to the thorough monitoring, evaluation and searching of other inmates who lived in the same area, officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths. These three inmates were able to receive medical attention and were transported to UofL Hospital.

Director Collins and members of his senior leadership team were at the jail and closely monitored the situation. The investigation is ongoing and several leads are being pursued.

No names have been released at this time and no additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
Several Lebanon Junction firefighters resigned from their positions Thursday morning, Lebanon...
Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns
Kansas-based Wheat State Elite AAU team won the 2023 Aqua Championship in the Run 4 Roses...
Kansas-based AAU team wins tournament title after teammate and family hit by car in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience
Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience
Malakai got the chance to have an encounter with an Aldabra tortoise and a southern white...
Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience
Police lights
Woman shot at in Algonquin neighborhood after house catches on fire
Woman taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by car