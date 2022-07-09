Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

OSHN hosts Violence Prevention Ambassador Training

Anyone living in Louisville wanting to make a difference can sign up to train to become an ambassador and help make the community safer.
Anyone living in Louisville wanting to make a difference can sign up to train to become an...
Anyone living in Louisville wanting to make a difference can sign up to train to become an ambassador and help make the community safer.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The goal of the Violence Prevention Ambassador Training at the Chestnut Street family YMCA Saturday was for everyone to walk away with the tools to prevent violence in their neighborhoods.

Callanan said Mayor Greg Fischer started the program several year ago, when he put OSHN, or metro’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods together.

Training included learning about the public health approach to violence, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Conflict Resolution, Domestic Violence Awareness and how to stop the bleed if they come across someone injured.

”Louisville’s greatest asset right now to address our level of violence is it’s residents. Their level of involvement in seeking solutions and their level of involvement in taking part those solutions as well,” Callanan said. “Right now, we are seeing a 40% reduction in shootings. I think it’s fair to say some of that reduction is related to some of the work that the folks here are doing. The folks that have attended these meetings in the past are doing as well.”

Paul Callanan, Assistant Director at Louisville Metro Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said this is their fourth One Love Louisville Ambassador Institute workshop and over 700 people have participated.

Herbert and Karen Huckes attended the event and said the main reason they came out to the workshop was to help protect and educate their teenage son.

”When we came up, it wasn’t quite as bad as it is today. We could sleep with our doors open and unlocked. You can’t do that today. But that is the time that we are living in,” Huckes said. ” I don’t want him to be fearful to live his life. I want him to experience it because there are a lot of good things about the city. I want him to experience it without looking over his shoulder, wondering if he is going to be the next one.”

Callanan said they host a training session every other month and the next one will be in September.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder charge is now being added to the suspect in this case.
Father of Kansas family struck in Downtown Louisville identified
Jackie Miller plead guilty to one count of theft by deception between $500-$10,000, according...
Louisville Metro Police officer pleads guilty to theft by deception in work fraud scheme
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
Several Lebanon Junction firefighters resigned from their positions Thursday morning, Lebanon...
Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns
Kansas-based Wheat State Elite AAU team won the 2023 Aqua Championship in the Run 4 Roses...
Kansas-based AAU team wins tournament title after teammate and family hit by car in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Grab-N-Go forecast: Saturday afternoon July 9, 2022
Grab-N-Go forecast: Saturday afternoon July 9, 2022
Health experts stress importance of COVID-19 boosters as restrictions lift
Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience
Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience
Malakai got the chance to have an encounter with an Aldabra tortoise and a southern white...
Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience
Police lights
Woman shot at in Algonquin neighborhood after house catches on fire