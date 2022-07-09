OSHN hosts Violence Prevention Ambassador Training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The goal of the Violence Prevention Ambassador Training at the Chestnut Street family YMCA Saturday was for everyone to walk away with the tools to prevent violence in their neighborhoods.

Callanan said Mayor Greg Fischer started the program several year ago, when he put OSHN, or metro’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods together.

Training included learning about the public health approach to violence, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Conflict Resolution, Domestic Violence Awareness and how to stop the bleed if they come across someone injured.

”Louisville’s greatest asset right now to address our level of violence is it’s residents. Their level of involvement in seeking solutions and their level of involvement in taking part those solutions as well,” Callanan said. “Right now, we are seeing a 40% reduction in shootings. I think it’s fair to say some of that reduction is related to some of the work that the folks here are doing. The folks that have attended these meetings in the past are doing as well.”

Paul Callanan, Assistant Director at Louisville Metro Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said this is their fourth One Love Louisville Ambassador Institute workshop and over 700 people have participated.

Herbert and Karen Huckes attended the event and said the main reason they came out to the workshop was to help protect and educate their teenage son.

”When we came up, it wasn’t quite as bad as it is today. We could sleep with our doors open and unlocked. You can’t do that today. But that is the time that we are living in,” Huckes said. ” I don’t want him to be fearful to live his life. I want him to experience it because there are a lot of good things about the city. I want him to experience it without looking over his shoulder, wondering if he is going to be the next one.”

Callanan said they host a training session every other month and the next one will be in September.

