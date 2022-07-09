Contact Troubleshooters
Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience

Malakai got the chance to have an encounter with an Aldabra tortoise and a southern white rhinoceros.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six-year-old gunshot survivor Malakai Roberts joined the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies Saturday for a hands-on experience. Malakai was blinded by random gunfire into his home in December of 2020.

Malakai got the chance to have an encounter with an Aldabra tortoise and a southern white rhinoceros. According to Christopher 2X, the hands-on experience is to launch his joining of the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies.

“Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies”, is an initiative created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with young kids in the community who have experienced trauma from violence.

To learn more about the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, click or tap here.

