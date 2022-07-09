Contact Troubleshooters
Woman shot at in Algonquin neighborhood after house catches on fire

Police lights
Police lights(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a house caught on fire in the Algonquin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 1700 block of West Hill Street on a report of a person down inside a burning home, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

On their way to the home, officers received a report of shots fired about a block away in the Park Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she and her partner got into a fight earlier at the Algonquin location.

She told officers she left the home and later learned that the home was on fire. Neighbors had called to report a person down in the home, not knowing the home was empty, Smiley said.

While the woman was returning home, police said her partner shot at her and her another person with her.

No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is currently investigating the incident which remains ongoing.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

