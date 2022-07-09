Contact Troubleshooters
Woman taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by car

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a car at Third and Main Street.

Around 10:30 p.m., a Louisville Metro police officer was performing a traffic stop at Second and Market Street when the driver took off, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The driver ran through a red light and turned west on Main Street, where they drove through another red light and struck the woman.

Smiley said the officer helped the victim before she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD said a vehicle description is not available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run or has additional information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

