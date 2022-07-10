FORECAST: Heat and humid are on the rise

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat and humidity increase for Monday

Small rain chance Tuesday

Mostly dry week could worsen drought

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear tonight with patchy fog developing in some locations overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and near 70. Sunshine returns Monday with heat and humidity on the rise.

Highs will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index temperatures will make it feel like the mid 90s. Monday night remains muggy and mild, with lows in the 70s.

Hot temperatures continue Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s once again. An approaching cold front could spark a few isolated showers or storms; however, much of the area will stay dry.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler behind the front with highs in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. After Tuesday, our next rain chance will be next weekend. The heat ramps back up for the weekend and beginning of next week.

