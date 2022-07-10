Hardin County Deputies start using new body cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Starting Monday, 36 Hardin County Officers will hit the streets with new body camera’s will be able to record every interaction they have with the public.

This will be the office’s first time utilizing body camera technology.

A total of 36 Motorola V300 Body-Worn Cameras were purchased through community donations and fundraisers. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the devices will help the deputies in three ways: being more transparent with the public, cutting down on court appearances, and keeping officers safe.

”It’s something that we’ve been looking at for several years, but just hadn’t had the budget to purchase them,” Ward said.

The total cost was $140,000. Ward said the received an $5,000 anonymous donation and a donation from Saint James Regional School in Elizabethtown that helped them cover the initial cost before they decided to purchase the cameras in January.

When activated, cameras have the capability to record audio and video.

”We deal in a lot of rural areas. And it may take another deputy 30, 40 minutes to get to a guy. At least he’s got a camera with him and we can see what’s going on,” Deputy Travis Cook said.

The cameras will be used by operations personnel, including patrol deputies, detectives and school resource officers, the release said. Eight of the 36 body cameras will be given to school resource officers. The other 28 will be split up among the other deputies: two will go to detectives, and the rest will be used for street patrol, Ward said. All will have access to an app, they can use to sort through the footage before it’s uploaded to their cloud based storage system.

”It’s something that we couldn’t afford not to do,” Ward said. “These cameras will provide further transparency for the community, improve deputy safety, increase evidence quality and so much more.”

“It’s an excellent tool that we’re proud to now have at our disposal.”

Ward said down the road, the department hopes to buy more body cams and dash cams if and when the budget allows.

